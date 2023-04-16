Brewers beat San Diego, take 3 of 4 in the series | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee blanked San Diego on Sunday afternoon to claim a 1-0 win.

The Brewers got an outstanding effort from Wade Miley. The veteran lefty went seven innings, allowing just four hits and striking out eight. He got the win to improve to 2-1.

Things got interesting in the ninth with closer Devin Williams loading the bases before getting his third strikeout of the inning to end the game. It was save No. 2 for Williams, who hasn’t allowed a run in five innings of work.

The lone offense of the day came courtesy of a Brian Anderson sacrifice fly in the second inning off of Yu Darvish. Other than that, Darvish was near perfect, going seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out 12.

Milwaukee took three of four from San Diego in the weekend series to improve to 11-5 on the year. The club will now head to Seattle for the final three games of a 10-game road trip.