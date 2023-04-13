St. John’s transfer commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has gone into the transfer portal a second time this offseason to help bolster its roster.

The latest addition is former St. John’s wing AJ Storr, who announced his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6 Storr averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds as a freshman for the Red Storm last season, while shooting 45.2% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. He scored a career-high 23 points against Creighton in late January and went on to score in double figures in nine of his last 13 games. That included 20 points against eventual national champion Connecticut on Feb. 25.

Storr makes the moves to Madison just a year after he was a top-100 recruit that chose St. John’s over offers from Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Miami and others. Originally from Rockford, Ill., Storr heard from several major programs when he hit the portal, including Texas, Xavier, Michigan and Florida. But the only one he visited was Wisconsin and committed soon after.

A member of the Big East All-Freshman Team, Storr is the second transfer to join the Badgers this offseason. Wyoming guard Noah Reynolds officially joined the program Wednesday.