April 11, 2023 | Zach Heilprin

The Badgers were on the field for practice No. 8 of spring Tuesday morning and it was a good day for the defense. We talk about the plays made in the secondary, including by cornerback Ricardo Hallman, a different defensive lineup involving the linebackers, and some first-team snaps for wide receiver CJ Williams.