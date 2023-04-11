Gallen strikes out 11, Diamondbacks beat Brewers 3-0 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen’s first two outings on the mound were pretty rough this season.

To keep the slow start in perspective, the Arizona Diamondbacks ace wore a beige and green hat to the ballpark on Monday that said “Don’t Trip” — a reminder that it was just two starts, there was a ton of season left and there was no reason to freak out.

Outing No. 3 was much, much better.

Gallen struck out 11 over seven innings, Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer and the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0.

“Having a night like this is nice, a confidence boost,” Gallen said. “But I really wasn’t too worried about it. It’s two starts, now this is the third, and hopefully I’ll have 27 to 30 more. It’s just understanding it’s a long season.”

Nick Ahmed had three hits while Ketel Marte added two for the D-backs, who took three of four from the Dodgers over the weekend.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh Rojas’ single brought home Marte, who led off the inning with a double. Walker slugged his two-run homer in the fifth, with the ball barely clearing the right-center wall.

The Brewers were coming off an excellent homestand, winning five of six. But they couldn’t solve Gallen (1-1), who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season. The right-hander gave up three hits and a walk.

“His curveball was really good tonight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We just couldn’t see it.”

Scott McGough threw a scoreless eighth and Andrew Chafin handled the ninth for his second save.

Milwaukee’s Wade Miley (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. The Brewers struck out 15 times and finished with three hits — none for extra bases.

“It was a good, clean game,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Those are the games everyone enjoys. We played great defense, got a few timely hits and great pitching.”