Brewers: Brandon Woodruff goes on 10-day IL

One of Milwaukee’s top arms is hitting the injured list early in the season.

The Brewers announced Tuesday night that Brandon Woodruff had been placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. It’s retroactive to April 8. Janson Junk was recalled from Triple-A to take his place on the active roster.

It’s a significant hit to Milwaukee’s rotation after Woodruff delivered a pair of nice outings to get the season going. In starts against Chicago and St. Louis, he went 11 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on seven hits and striking out 12.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Junk would get the start in place of Woodruff on Wednesday in Arizona. The 27-year-old has made six starts in his career, all coming the last two years with the Los Angeles Angels. He went 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA. In two games for Nashville so far this year, he allowed one run over 10 innings and struck out seven.

Milwaukee is in the midst of a 10-game road trip that will include stops in San Diego and Seattle after the series against Arizona.