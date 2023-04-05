Brewers finish off sweep of Mets with walk-off HR | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a sweep of New York on Wednesday afternoon with a walk-off home run to beat the Mets 7-6.

The game was tied 6-6 when Garrett Mitchell stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. All the rookie did was drive one deep into the right field stands to give the Brewers their fifth-straight win and send the fans home happy.

It was the third home run for Mitchell already this year and was part of a nine home run series for the Crew. That included the first ever for rookie Joey Wiemer on Wednesday, a three-run shot in the second inning. Jesse Winker had a pair of hits and drove in a couple runs, while Owen Miller had an RBI.

Milwaukee needed the offense because it was another rough start for Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young Award winner was tagged for six runs on seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings of work. It included serving up a pair of home runs to Pete Alonso.

But the Brewers bullpen stepped up, putting together 3 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball. Devin Williams got the win with a spotless ninth.

Milwaukee improved to 5-1 on the year with the sweep. After a day off Thursday, the club will open a weekend set against St. Louis at American Family Field.