Bucks handle Philadelphia, magic number to clinch top seed is 3

Forced to stew for several days after losing to Boston by 41, Milwaukee roared back to earn a 117-104 win over Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The Bucks jumped out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 20 in the second quarter. The 76ers answered in the third and managed to get within four in the period. It was an eight point game when Joel Embiid picked up his fourth foul, forcing the center to the bench. Milwaukee took advantage, outscoring Philly 11-5 to own a 14-point lead heading to the fourth. Philadelphia never challenged the rest of the way and the lead ballooned to 22 at one point.

It was another big game for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the two-time MVP had 33 points on just 17 shots, while adding 14 rebounds and six assists. Milwaukee got 21 points from Brook Lopez and 19 from Khris Middleton. Bobby Portis came off the bench to deliver 18 points and five rebounds.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid had 28 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. They also got 29 points from Tyrese Maxey. James Harden was limited to 11 points.

The win left Milwaukee two games up on Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and lowered the team’s magic number to three to clinch it.

The Bucks will hit the road on Tuesday to face Washington.