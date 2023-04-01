William Contreras comes through with big two-out hit to help Brewers past Chicago 3-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee bounced back from an Opening Day loss to Chicago by beating the Cubs 3-1 on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers went the first 16 innings of the season without scoring a run — a new franchise record — before breaking through with a 3-run eighth inning. New addition Jesse Winker got it started with a pinch-hit single up the middle and then another new addition, William Contreras, gave Milwaukee a 3-1 lead with a two-out single to score two more.

That offense was enough to get the Brewers across the finish line as Matt Bush and Devin Williams came on to cover the final two innings, including a strikeout by Williams to end things.

It was really nice afternoon for Brandon Woodruff in his season debut. He allowed just one run over six innings of work while striking out eight. His lone mistake was throwing Ian Happ a pitch he took out of the park for a solo home run.

Outfielder Joey Wiemer made his MLB debut for Milwaukee and collected his first hit, a double in the third inning.

The teams will meet again Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game series.