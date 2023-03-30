Wisconsin hockey hires Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings as new coach | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its new men’s hockey coach.

The Badgers announced Thursday they had hired Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings to replace Tony Granato.

“I am incredibly excited about Mike Hastings becoming our men’s hockey coach,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a release. “He has a tremendous history of success at Minnesota State and, before that, with the Omaha Lancers. In my conversations with Mike, it is clear that he shares the values we have at Wisconsin and I know he is committed to the academic achievement and personal growth of our student-athletes. He is a great fit for our athletic department and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

It’s a GREAT day for Wisconsin hockey!!! Welcome Mike Hastings!!! Join us for the start of a new era at UW 🎟 https://t.co/BkEL3RsQXL pic.twitter.com/CXwWQ6b5bj — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 30, 2023

Hastings had been at Minnesota State since 2012, where he went 299-109-25 while leading the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament eight times and winning at least 21 games every season. He also helped the club to a pair of Frozen Four appearances, including reaching the championship game in 2022.

“Wisconsin is one of college hockey’s great programs and I am both thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity,” Hastings said in a release. “I want to thank Chris McIntosh for his belief in me. Badger hockey has a lot going for it – great alums, fans, facilities, tradition, a terrific campus and city. I can’t wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice.”