The Camp: March 30, 2023

Jesse joins Zach to talk about what he’s seen so far in three practices. It includes another big day for Will Pauling, a standout day for Tanner Mordecai and some intriguing looks from the defense. The guys also talk about the lack of reps for Nick Evers and they discuss Jesse’s recruiting story.