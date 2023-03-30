Brewers fall in season opener 4-0 to the Cubs | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s season opened on a sour note Thursday, falling 4-0 to Chicago at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs did all of their damage in the third inning off of Corbin Burnes. Dansby Swanson drove in a pair of runs with one of his three hits, before Trey Mancini brought home another run with a single of his own. Yan Gomes hit into a fielder’s choice to get the final run across.

Burnes would last another two innings before being pulled. His final line saw him go five innings, giving up four runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three. The All-Star took the loss.

Milwaukee’s offense, meanwhile, looked a lot like last year’s unit and couldn’t get anything going against Marcus Stroman. He went six innings, giving up three hits, striking out eight and walking three to get the win.

For the game, the Brewers had just four hits, though one came from rookie Brice Turang, the first of his career.

The two teams will take Friday off before playing the final two games of the series this weekend.