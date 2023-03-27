Bucks beat Pistons without Giannis or Holiday | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is down to six.

The Bucks got there with a 126-117 win at Detroit on Monday night and did it without Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday.

Khris Middleton and three other starters picked up the slack. Middleton had 34 points and eight rebounds, while Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter combined for 67 points and 29 rebounds.

Former Purdue star Jaden Ivey paced the Pistons with 32 points.

Antetokounmpo was held out of the game with right knee soreness, while Holiday was sidelined for personal reasons.

With the win, Milwaukee moved 2.5 games up on Boston for the top seed in the conference with seven games left. Any combination of Bucks’ wins or losses by the Celtics lowers the team’s magic number.

Milwaukee will close out its four-game road trip Wednesday night at Indiana.