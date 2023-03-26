The Camp: March 27, 2023

Wisconsin is in its first full week of spring practice and will be on the field Tuesday for the second session. While it’s just the start of spring ball, it’s far from the start of the process of building a team under new coach Luke Fickell. That started in January when the players returned to a drastically different weight room and setup. Brady Collins led that effort, but it wasn’t just him.

On the show today, we are joined by the entire strength staff for a lengthy conversation on how they are adjusting to Madison, what separates the group from other schools, training for a new hurry-up offense, how they decide on Dudes of the Week and more.