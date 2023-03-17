Packers announce signing of former 49ers safety | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has added its first position player in free agency.

The Packers announced Friday they had agreed to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. The 26-year-old was a third-round pick in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi.

Mostly a special teams player, Moore saw action in 61 games, including 13 starts over his five years. All of those starts came in his first three seasons. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn achilles during the offseason program. When he returned, he saw just 41 snaps on defense last year.

Moore is a decent depth play who has played a ton of special teams, but Packers fans will undoubtedly remember him for getting cooked by Doubs this past preseason pic.twitter.com/YQ2McUmOWF — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 17, 2023

For his career, Moore has racked up 108 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six passes broken up.

Moore joins a safety room that currently features just one player — Darnell Savage — that has seen extensive playing time with the Packers.