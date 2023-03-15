Packers announce pair of signings

On the same day its future Hall of Fame quarterback went public to tell the world his time with the team was done, the Green Bay Packers also made some moves to bolster the roster for the guys that will be playing for the team this fall.

As previously reported on Monday, All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon re-signed with the club on what is a one-year deal worth as much as $6 million. Nixon took over the Packers kick returning duties roughly midway through the season and became one of the most feared returners in the league, finishing with 1,009 yards and one touchdown.

The team also re-signed tight end Tyler Davis, who was a restricted free agent. He just finished his second year with the team, playing in all 17 games. He caught four passes for 26 yards.

Green Bay then went to the free agent market to add long snapper Matt Orzech. He spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl in 2021. He’ll join Jack Coco, who handled the long-snapping duties for the Packers last season.