Kenney & Heilprin: Is Luke Fickell A Top 10 Coach In College Football?, NIT Preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live talking about recent CFB Coach Ranking lists in The Athletic, where Luke Fickell falls amongst coaches in the country, where he has the potential to reach, which players around the country they’d add to this Badgers team, Wisconsin vs Bradley and more