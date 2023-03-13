Packers reportedly re-signing All-Pro KR Keisean Nixon

Keisean Nixon isn’t going anywhere.

About an hour after the legal tampering window opened up for NFL free agency, the NFL Network reported that Green Bay had re-signed the All-Pro kick returner on a one-year deal that could be worth as much as $6 million.

Nixon took over the Packers kick returning duties roughly midway through the season and became one of the most feared returners in the league. He finished with 1,009 yards on 35 returns, averaging 28.8 yards every time he touched the ball. He had several long returns, including a 105-yard touchdown against Minnesota. The 25-year-old also averaged 12.7 yards on 11 punt returns.

An under the radar free agent signing last season from Las Vegas, Nixon started four games in the secondary for the Packers. The cornerback had 23 tackles, broke up a pair of passes and had one interception.

Nixon was one of 13 unrestricted free agents the Packers had entering the week.