Short-handed Bucks beat Orlando for 9th straight road win | Bucks | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee extended its road winning streak to nine games with a 134-121 win at Orlando on Tuesday night.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness) and Jrue Holiday (soreness), the Bucks turned to Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter to help push them to victory. Middleton scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists, while Lopez had a team-high 26 points. Carter, getting the start in place of Holiday, had 24 points and five assists. Portis, in the lineup for Antetokounmpo, had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

There was also some help off the bench, as Jae Crowder had 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Joe Ingles had 12 points, including a couple of 3-pointers.

The Magic, who trailed by 10 after the first quarter but played Milwaukee nearly even the rest of the way, got 23 points from Cole Anthony and 21 points from Franz Wagner.

Milwaukee increased its lead over Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference to 2.5 games. The team will now come back home to face on Thursday.