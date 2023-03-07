Packers: Aaron Rodgers reportedly given permission to speak with Jets about potential trade | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been given permission by Green Bay to speak with the Jets about a potential trade that could send the quarterback to New York.

Former ESPN broadcaster Trey Wingo was the first to report the two sides had spoken. Other outlets followed up Tuesday morning saying that talks between the two sides were expected to continue Tuesday, but that no deal was imminent.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the #Jets, source confirms. Some due diligence. https://t.co/QCP6VSoBYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

The move by the Packers to allow Rodgers to speak with another team is a clear indication they are very much open to the idea of allowing him to move on, a significant change from the last two off-seasons when they refused to even consider a trade. The circumstances have changed, though. After back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers is coming off the worst year of his career statistically and will turn 39 in December. Meanwhile, after three years of sitting behind Rodgers, the team believes former first-round pick Jordan Love is ready and needs to play.

Rodgers’ contract, which is more complicated than most NFL deals, could prove to be a hurdle for the Packers and whichever team ends up trading for him.

A resolution to the entire situation is expected prior to the start of free agency on March 15.