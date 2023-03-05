Wisconsin overcomes second-half deficit, beats Minnesota 71-67

Wisconsin’s regular-season finale against Minnesota was a must-win game and the Badgers found a way to come out with a 71-67 victory.

It didn’t come easy against the worst team in the Big Ten. The Gophers led by seven about midway through the second half when Wisconsin’s big three came to the rescue. Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn scored 18 of the final 25 points to help the Badgers find victory. It included a 3-pointer from Hepburn with 47 seconds left to give Wisconsin a lead it would not relinquish.

Crowl and Wahl, Minnesota natives, combined for 42 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. They added 14 rebounds and four assists. Hepburn, saddled with foul trouble in the first half, scored all 12 of his points after halftime and came up with a pair of huge charges.

Max Klesmit had just six points, but went 3-for-4 at the line in the final minute. Connor Essegian finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Those efforts were needed to help Wisconsin get past a Gophers squad that ended up shooting 52.1% for the game, their best mark in Big Ten play. Dawson Garcia had 19 points to lead the way for Minnesota, while Braeden Carrington had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Badgers closed the regular season 17-13 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten. It has them squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament as they get ready for the conference tournament. They will be the No. 12 seed and face 13th-seeded Ohio State on Wednesday night (5:30 p.m.) at the United Center in Chicago.