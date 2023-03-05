Bucks get back on track with win at Washington | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee saw its 16-game winning streak ended Saturday but started a new one Sunday with a 117-111 win at Washington.

The Bucks led for much of the night but the Wizards battled back and the game was tight in the fourth quarter before Milwaukee got some clutch shooting to close it out. That included 3-pointers from Joe Ingles and Grayson Allen on back-to-back possessions that were followed by a jumper from Jrue Holiday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got his fourth triple-double of the season with 23 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He got the last rebound by intentionally missing an uncontested shot at the hoop in the final seconds. But the two-time MVP earned it, having scored or assisted on the first 25 points of the fourth quarter, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Now that's one way to get a triple-double! 😂#FearTheDeer 117#DCAboveAll 111 pic.twitter.com/YRWWT32viZ — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 6, 2023

Holiday finished with 19 and seven assists, while Brook Lopez had 15 points and six rebounds. Milwaukee got a combined 34 points from Jevon Carter and Ingles off the bench.

Bradley Beal paced Washington with 33 points.

With the win and a loss by Boston, Milwaukee’s lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference moved back to 1.5 games.

The Bucks will be in Orlando to face the Magic on Tuesday.