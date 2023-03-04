Milwaukee blows 14-point lead, sees 16-game winning streak ended by Philadelphia | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Saturday night with a 133-130 loss to Philadelphia at Fiserv Forum.

Thanks to a big third quarter from Grayson Allen, the Bucks owned a 14-point lead heading into the fourth. But the 76ers erased nearly the entire deficit with a 15-2 run over the first 2:53 of the period. Things went back-and-forth the rest of the way before Philadelphia ripped off 10-straight points to turn a 125-121 deficit into a 131-125 lead and held on from there.

The 76ers were powered by 38 points from James Harden, while Joel Embiid had 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. George Niang came off the bench to score 16 points, including a couple big 3-pointers to get the fourth quarter started.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds, but Philadelphia was 14 points better than the Bucks when the two-time MVP was on the floor.

Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez each had 26 points, with Holiday adding 13 assists. Allen scored 20 points, all of them in the third quarter. Khris Middleton had just six points on 2-for-8 shooting.

The loss was Milwaukee’s first since Jan. 21 and the setback dropped its lead for the top record in the Eastern Conference to just a 1/2 game on Boston.

The Bucks will hit the road for the second game of a back-to-back, facing the Wizards in Washington Sunday night.