Bucks reportedly favorites to land veteran Goran Dragić | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is reportedly set to add to its backcourt.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night that the Bucks are strong contenders to land veteran Goran Dragic.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2023

The guard agreed to a buyout with Chicago last week after playing in 51 games, averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 assists while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee would be Dragic’s seventh stop since entering the league in 2008, with most of that time spent in Phoenix and Miami. For his career, the 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 assists.

The addition would serve as a boost to a team that has won 16 straight games and currently owns a 1/2 game lead on Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.