Bucks beat Orlando, winning streak now at 16 games | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks kept it rolling Wednesday night, earning their 16th straight win by beating Orlando 139-117 at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee led by 10 at the break and were never really challenged again, outscoring the Magic by 12 points in the second half.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists in just 28 minutes of action. The other four starters were all in double figures, including 23 from Jrue Holiday and 18 from Brook Lopez. Joe Ingles came off the bench to add 16 points, his second-most in a Milwaukee uniform.

The Bucks did a lot of their damage from beyond the 3-point line, hitting 26, their most in a game this season. Six different guys hit at least three 3-pointers on the night.

Markelle Fultz had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Orlando, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee played without Khris Middleton, who was given the second night of a back-to-back off to rest his knee.

The Bucks 16-game winning streak is tied for the third-best in team history and just four shy of matching the all-time franchise record of 20.

The win also allowed Milwaukee to stay a 1/2 game up on Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The club will host Philadelphia on Saturday.