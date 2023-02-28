Packers: GM Brian Gutekunst waiting on Aaron Rodgers like everyone else | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brian Gutekunst, just like everyone else in the world of the NFL, is waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning, the Green Bay Packers general manager took a bevy of questions from national and local reporters about the four-time MVP quarterback and all he could offer was wait-and-see answers. That’s because aside from a few text exchanges, the two sides haven’t spoken since the Packers season came to a disappointing end against Detroit in early January.

That brought a close to the worst statistical year of Rodgers’ career, a significant change from the previous two offseasons when he was coming off MVP years. That change in play has also led to a different tune from Gutekunst after saying the last two Februarys how much they wanted Rodgers back with the franchise.

“Those discussions have to happen and making sure that it’s the right fit,” Gutekunst said when asked if they wanted Rodgers back. “But obviously, we know the kind of player that Aaron is. Once we had those conversations, we’ll be able to move forward.”

At least part of the Packers side of those discussions will come with the idea that Jordan Love is entering his fourth year in the league and showed flashes last season that he could be ready to lead a team.

“I think he’s ready to play. And I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback,” Gutekunst said. “He’s worked really hard. He’s shown a lot of progression. I know he’s really eager to have that and I think that’s the next step in his progression is to play.”

A decision from Rodgers and those discussions with the Packers will have to happen in the next week or so as the new league year starts March 15, as does free agency. Until then, Gutekunst is proceeding as normal.

“No, I don’t think so,” Gutekunst said when asked if he needed two different plans depending on Rodgers. “Obviously, if he comes back, he’s a big part of what we’re doing. But at the same time, I don’t think that will really change the roster much.”