Kenney & Heilprin: Spring ball bold predictions, BadgerExtra’s Colten Bartholomew joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben is on vacation so Zach has the show to himself. Talking Hunter Dickinson, Wisconsin’s NCAA tournament hopes, Joe Rudolph at Notre Dame, what new CBs coach Paul Haynes had to say and spring ball bold predictions.

BadgerExtra’s Colten Bartholomew joins to judge Zach’s bold predictions and also give a couple of his own. The guys also talk a little NFL Combine and its importance for Nick Herbig and Joe Tippmann.