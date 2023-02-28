Bucks overcome sluggish start, beat Brooklyn for 15th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat Brooklyn going away 118-104 on Tuesday night and in doing so pushed its winning streak to 15 games.

The Bucks fell behind by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and trailed by 10 at the half. But they roared back in the third, outscoring the Nets 39-23 in the period and 66-42 in the second half. The surge in the third was spurred by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 12 of his game-high 33 points. The two-time MVP, playing after he missed Milwaukee’s last game with a quad contusion, added 15 rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton came off the bench to score 18 points and dish out six assists, while Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez combined for 27 points. Jevon Carter was also in double-digits with 11 points.

The Nets got a big game from Mikal Bridges, one of the players that came over in the trade with Phoenix for Kevin Durant. Bridges dropped 31 points and five assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Milwaukee’s winning streak is the fifth-longest in team history, sitting three shy of the 18 the team won in 2020 and five back of the team record of 20.

The Bucks also moved into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with the win, now holding a 1/2 game lead on Boston. They’ll come home to face Orlando at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.