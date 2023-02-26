Jrue Holiday scores 33, Bucks beat Suns for 14th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

A fourth-quarter run helped Milwaukee to a 104-101 win over Phoenix on Sunday to push its winning streak to 14 games.

The Bucks fell behind by eight with 5:47 left, but stormed back behind a pair of 3-pointer from Jae Crowder, a clutch 3-pointer from Jrue Holiday and a go-ahead bucket from Brook Lopez to get the win.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to right quad contusion, Holiday exploded for 33 points and five assists. Lopez had 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Khris Middleton and 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 24 points, while Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Phoenix played with Kevin Durant, who has still yet to make his debut with his new club since coming over in a trade from Brooklyn.

The 14 wins in a row is now the fifth-longest streak Milwaukee’s franchise history.

The Bucks will hit now hit the road to face the Nets on Tuesday in New York.