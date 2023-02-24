Milwaukee handles Miami 128-99 for 13th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee lost Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury in the first quarter Friday night but it didn’t matter in a 128-99 win over Miami to push the team’s winning streak to 13 games.

Antetokounmpo banged knees with another player midway through the first 12 minutes after getting the start despite beginning the day as doubtful with a sprained right wrist. He exited with four points, four rebounds and four assists.

But the Bucks were more than fine without the two-time MVP, scoring 42 in the first quarter and leading by as many as 35. The win featured Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton making their returns to the floor, Jrue Holiday playing like the All-Star he is and the debut of Jae Crowder.

Portis had 14 points in the first half, his first action since suffering a knee injury Jan. 23. He finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes. Middleton came up with 12 points in 17 minutes of action, while Holiday had 24 points, while delivering seven assists. Crowder, making his first appearance since coming over in a trade last week, hit a couple 3-pointers and ended up with nine points and three rebounds.

Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami with 23 points, while Wisconsin native Tyler Herro had 14 points.

The 13-game winning streak matched the fifth-longest in team history, leaving the Bucks five games short of the 18-straight it won in 2020 and seven shy of the franchise record of 20 set in 1971.

With the win, Milwaukee kept pace with Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, sitting just a 1/2 game back of the Celtics.

The Bucks will be back in action Sunday when the new-look Phoenix Suns come to Fiserv Forum.