Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves early with knee injury | Bucks | By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo was back in the starting lineup on Friday night against Miami but he didn’t last long.

Milwaukee’s superstar was a game-time decision with a sprained wrist and surprised some by playing. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in the first quarter before a knee injury sidelined him.

Coach Mike Budenholzer called a timeout in the middle of a possession to remove him from the game. A Bucks official told reporters Antetokounmpo knocked knees with another player.

Per @BucksPR, Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked knees with an opponent. He is OUT (right knee) for the remainder of tonight's game against the Heat. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 25, 2023

Antetokounmpo missed time earlier this season, including five straight games, due to soreness in his right knee.

The two-time MVP came into Friday night’s game averaging 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, both among the top three marks in the NBA.