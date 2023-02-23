The Swing: Feb. 23, 2023

Zach and Jesse talk about the win over Iowa, the rest of the regular season, Wisconsin’s tournament chances and they answer your Twitter questions.

They are joined by guard Connor Essegian to discuss his freshman season, his development as a shooter and where the team sits with three games left. OpenLocker CEO Brian Klatsky also jumps on to talk about a new NIL venture called Maddy Baddyz that Essegian and several other Badgers are a part of.

For more more information on the NIL project visit: Maddy Baddyz