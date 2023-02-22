The Camp: Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are joined by Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike to talk about his youth football camp, a new offense, changes in the wide receiver room, what he’s seen from QB Tanner Mordecai and more.

The guys also talk about the change at TE coach, along with what OL coach Jack Bicknell and DL coach Gregg Scruggs had to say when they met with the media earlier this week.

For more information on Chimere Dike’s football camp visit: www.chimeredikecamp.com