Bucks: Giannis avoided serious damage to wrist, expected to miss some games | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo got good news on his injured wrist when he saw a specialist in New York on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that it was found that the Milwaukee forward suffered a sprained ligament in last Thursday’s win in Chicago. There had been some concern after the wrist didn’t improve over All-Star Weekend, leading to the trip for further testing. Antetokounmpo is expected to miss some games, but not an extended period of time. Wojnarowski said the two-time MVP could return once the pain in the wrist lessens.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he'll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

Antetokounmpo went down early in the second quarter of the Bulls game. He was unable to take part in the skills challenge with his brothers on All-Star Saturday night, while he played just 20 seconds in Sunday’s All-Star Game, dribbling only with his left hand and putting down a soft dunk before exiting.

Milwaukee won 12 straight games heading into the All-Star Break to pull with a 1/2 game of Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks will return from the break on Friday with Miami coming to Fiserv Forum.