RB Aaron Jones agrees to revamped contract to stay with the Packers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters in January that he expected Aaron Jones to be a part of the team in 2023. After reportedly revamping his contract, the Green Bay Packers running back will in fact be sticking around.

ESPN reported Friday morning that Jones had agreed to lower his salary from $16 million to $11 million this fall, while receiving an $8.52 million signing bonus. Jones was expected to carry a salary cap hit of $20 million, which would have been the highest of any running back in the league. The new deal would lower that number. He still has two years left on the contract he originally signed prior to the 2021 season.

A resolution: Instead of being released, Aaron Jones will be staying in Green Bay this season after the Packers and his agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha, reached agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season that includes an $8.52 million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/QHIkiqTove — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023

Jones is coming off a career-high 1,121 yards (5.3 yards per carry) rushing, while also grabbing a career-best 59 passes for 395 yards. He scored seven touchdowns, including five through the air.