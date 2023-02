The Swing: Feb. 16, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers held on for a much-needed win over Michigan. Zach and Jesse talk about the antics of Hunter Dickinson, another outburst from Juwan Howard, Wisconsin not scoring in the final 10:45, the big night from Connor Essegian and the contributions from Kamari McGee and Carter Gilmore.