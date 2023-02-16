Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves early due to injury | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to leave Milwaukee’s game against Chicago on Thursday due to injury.

Antetokounmpo went down in the second quarter after injuring his wrist while trying to block a shot. The team called it a right wrist sprain and ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Giannis goes for a chasedown block but crashes down on what looks to be a right wrist injury 🚨👀pic.twitter.com/jLNNCA8Q7j — Nitrobetting.eu Sportsbook (@BtcNitrobetting) February 17, 2023

The two-time MVP had two points, seven rebounds and three assists before exiting.

Antetokounmpo is slated to serve as one of two captains at the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in Salt Lake City. He is also scheduled to take part in the skills challenge with two of his brothers on Saturday night.