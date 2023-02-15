Brewers: Corbin Burnes loses salary arbitration case | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes went to salary arbitration with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and the team came out on top.

Burnes asked for a raise from $6.55 million to $10.75 million and the Brewers argued for $10.01 million during a hearing before Melinda Gordon, Jules Bloch and Keith Greenberg. The trio of judges sided with Milwaukee’s figure.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and made a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues. He led the National League with 243 strikeouts, second in the big leagues behind New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole at 257.

Burnes won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award after leading the majors with a 2.43 ERA. He went 11-5 for the Brewers that year.

A five-year veteran, Burnes is 35-19 with a 3.21 ERA. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.