Badgers: Luke Fickell has an opening on his coaching staff after TEs coach Gino Guidugli leaves for Notre Dame

Luke Fickell is already in need of a replacement for one of his assistant coaches.

Gino Guidugli, who was Wisconsin’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, is set to join Notre Dame as its quarterbacks coach.

ESPN was the first to report the news.

Guidugli joined Fickell at Cincinnati as the running backs coach in 2017 before serving as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator the following year. He took on the title of offensive coordinator and play caller last season. A quarterback for the Bearcats in the early 2000s, the 39-year-old Guidugli had never coached tight ends before Fickell hired him in January.

It’s not the first time a new coach has lost his tight ends coach before ever playing a game. Gary Andersen hired Jay Boulware in early 2013 but he bolted for Oklahoma before spring practice even got started.

Last month, Fickell lamented the lack of Wisconsin connections on his coaching staff, as none of the 10 on-field assistants had any prior first-hand experience with the Badgers. Guidugli’s departure could allow Fickell to correct that if he so chooses.

Wisconsin will open spring practice March 25.