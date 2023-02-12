Report: Packers want Rodgers back but open to trading him if he wants to play elsewhere | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers is expected to come to a decision on his playing future soon. If that decision is to keep playing football and he wants to do it somewhere other than Green Bay, the Packers are reportedly open to facilitating that.

NFL Network reported Sunday morning that team management is respecting Rodgers’s decision making process and haven’t set a deadline for him to tell them his plans. The four-time MVP is entering a darkness retreat this week that will see him spend four days in isolation. He told The Pat McAfee Show last week that he’s hopeful the experience will give him clarity on a final decision on whether to play or retire.

Unlike the last two off-seasons when the Packers wouldn’t even consider talking with other teams about a potential trade for Rodgers, the report indicates that if Rodgers asks for a trade, they will work with him to accommodate it. If Rodgers wants to stay in Green Bay, the Packers would welcome him back.

Rodgers is fresh off the worst statistical year of his starting career. He threw the fewest touchdowns (26) and the second-most interceptions (12), while posting the lowest quarterback rating (91.1) and QBR (39.3). Still, if he decides to play elsewhere, there is expected to be no shortage of teams interested, including Las Vegas and the New York Jets.