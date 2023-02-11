Wisconsin blows huge second-half lead, falls at Nebraska | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin blew a 17-point lead in the second half on its way to a 73-63 loss at Nebraska on Saturday, and in the process saw its NCAA Tournament hopes take a significant hit.

The Badgers had their biggest lead of the game following a Steven Crowl layup with 16:12 left, but things went off the rails after that. The Huskers went on a 20-2 run over the next five minutes to take the lead. Things were even the rest of the way, and Wisconsin had a chance to win the game in regulation but a Chucky Hepburn 3-pointer couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

In overtime, Wisconsin’s offensive was nearly non-existent. After scoring on its second possession of the extra period, the Badgers didn’t score in the final 4:09, missing their final six shots and turned it over three times. It allowed the Huskers to take control with an 8-2 run and they never looked back to get a second-straight win against the Badgers.

Hepburn led Wisconsin with 19 points, but it took him 21 shots to get there. Connor Essegian added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Max Klesmit had 12 points.

It was a forgettable afternoon for the Badgers bigs on the offensive end, as Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl combined to go 5-for-19 from the field. Wahl did have five assists but that was negated by his five turnovers.

Nebraska was paced by Keisei Tominaga’s 22 points, including 17 in the second half and overtime. Derrick Walker added 18 points, and Sam Griesel stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

With the setback, Wisconsin dropped to 6-8 in Big Ten play and added a bad loss to its tournament resume that wasn’t looking all that great before losing to a team that is now 12-14 on the year.

The Badgers will return home to face Michigan on Tuesday in the first matchup between the two schools since the post-game dustup last year at the Kohl Center.