Bucks winning streak hits 10 games with win over the Clippers | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has its longest winning streak of the season following a 119-106 win in Los Angeles over the Clippers on Friday night.

The Bucks led by just five heading to the fourth quarter before blowing the game open by outscoring the home team 38-30 to win their 10th straight game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered 35 points, his eighth game of 30 or more in the team’s last nine games. He added nine rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals.

Brook Lopez gave Milwaukee 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday had 19 points and six assists. Jevon Carter contributed 13 points off the bench.

The Clippers got 20 points from Brandon Boston Jr., and Paul George had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Both teams played without key guys, as Milwaukee didn’t have the services of Khris Middleton and LA was without Kawhi Leonard. Both guys were out due to knee injury management.

Milwaukee’s 10-game winning streak is the third-longest in the NBA this season and the longest for the club since winning 18 straight in 2020.

The Bucks will now head home to face Boston on Tuesday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference with just one game separating them at the top of the standings.