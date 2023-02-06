Bucks beat Portland for 8th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee stretched its winning streak to eight games Monday night with a 127-108 win at Portland.

The Bucks never trailed, taking a 10-point lead to half before blowing things open in the third quarter by outscoring the Trailblazers by 14.

Brook Lopez led the way for Milwaukee, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The veteran also passed 15,000 points in his career with a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day, had 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in just 23 minutes, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points. Khris Middleton had 13 points off the bench.

Portland got 28 points and five assists from Damian Lillard. Anfernee Simons chipped in 21 points

The win kept Milwaukee one game back of Boston for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks will now head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers and Clippers on Thursday and Friday, respectively.