Giannis posts triple-double, Bucks beat Miami for 7th straight win | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Two days after posting his third 50-point effort of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered another powerful effort in Milwaukee’s 123-115 win over Miami on Saturday night.

The Bucks led for much of the game, but took just a two-point advantage to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Heat 29-23 in the final period to get their seventh straight win.

Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and 11 assists, his third triple-double of the year. When he was on the floor, Milwaukee was 19 points better than Miami.

His big night was backed up by 19 points from Grayson Allen and 24 points from Khris Middleton off the bench. For Middleton, he played 21 minutes, his most since returning from a knee injury six games ago. He also set a season-high in points.

The Heat got 32 points from former Marquette star Jimmy Butler, while Wisconsin native Tyler Herro had 24 points.

With the win, the Bucks moved to within one game of Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They’ll now hit the road for a three-game trip starting Monday in Portland.