Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin WR Skyler Bell Joins The Show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live from Monk’s in Sun Prairie with Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell. The guys chat with the redshirt sophomore about winter workouts, his reaction to the hire of OC Phil Longo, the new additions at wide receiver from the transfer portal, what he’s seen from the new quarterbacks, where he thinks his game can grow and more.