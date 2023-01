Kenney & Heilprin: OLB Darryl Peterson joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live from Monk’s in Sun Prairie with Wisconsin OLB Darryl Peterson. They talk the beginning of winter conditioning, impressions of Luke Fickell and the new staff, the newcomers from the portal, last year’s defense, Wisconsin’s jersey combos and more.