The Swing: Jan. 26, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was not a great week for the Badgers as they fall at Northwestern and Maryland. Zach and Jesse talk about what’s holding Wisconsin back, discuss the impact of not having Max Klesmit, give their take on some fans wanting a football-like change to the basketball program and they close by answering your Twitter questions.