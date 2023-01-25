Bucks: Bobby Portis will reportedly miss time with sprained MCL | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

After getting two stars back from injuries, Milwaukee will now be missing another key piece for an extended period.

In the same game that saw the return of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and wing Khris Middleton from injuries, forward Bobby Portis left with what has turned out to be a sprained MCL in his right knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Milwaukee Bucks' key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

Portis was injured during Monday’s 20-point win at Detroit. It remains to be seen how long the injury will keep him out, but it will likely be several weeks, if not longer.

The veteran forward will be missed as he’s been playing at a high level. He’s averaging 14.4 points, while hitting career-highs in rebounds (10.1) and assists (1.8) per game.

Milwaukee is set to host Denver on Wednesday night.