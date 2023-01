The Camp: Jan. 23, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to talk about the new running backs coach, the impact of Phil Longo’s offense on Braelon Allen, the transfer of Dean Engram, the best/worst position switches at Wisconsin, Paul Chryst’s coaching future, a big recruiting weekend and what should the season expectations be in 2023.