Giannis and Middleton return, Bucks hammer Detroit 150-130

Milwaukee got two of its stars back Monday night and proceeded to score its most points in nearly three years in a 150-130 win at Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had missed the last five games with knee soreness, came out on fire. The two-time MVP scored 20 of the Bucks 49 points in the first quarter, helping them to a 25-point lead 12 minutes in. He would go on to score 29 points and grab 12 rebounds in just 27 minutes.

The night also marked the return of Khris Middleton. He had not played since the middle of December due to a knee injury and just seven games overall after missing the first month of the season following wrist surgery. The veteran didn’t start and played just 15 minutes, but did score eight points, dished out four assists and had a couple rebounds.

Brook Lopez had 21 points for Milwaukee, while Jevon Carter and Bobby Portis each had 18 points off the bench.

The Bucks set season-highs in points in a quarter (49), points in a half (83) and points in a game (150).

Bojan Bogdanovic led the way for the Pistons, scoring 33 points.

Milwaukee will head back home to face Denver on Wednesday night.