Wisconsin-Northwestern announce new day and time for postponed game | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s trip to Evanston to face Northwestern will happen two days later than expected.

The two schools announced Thursday the game was being postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats program. Those problems have apparently dissipated enough that the teams will play the game Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 5:30 p.m. on BTN.

The delay could benefit and hurt the Badgers. Getting two extra days of rest should be good for Tyler Wahl’s ankle. The veteran forward missed three games — all losses — before returning to action against Penn State last Tuesday. He admitted it wasn’t 100-percent but was improving daily. There is also the injury to Max Klesmit to think about. He was forced to leave the game against the Nittany Lions after suffering a cut to his mouth that required stitches.

On the other hand, the Badgers will now have to play three games in six days — at Northwestern on Monday, at Maryland on Wednesday and then at home against Illinois on Saturday — before getting four days off to prep for a trip to Ohio State.

Wisconsin enters Monday’s game at 12-5 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten action. It has the team sitting in a tie for fourth place but also just a game out of 11th.