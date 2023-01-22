Wisconsin-Northwestern announce new day and time for postponed game
Wisconsin’s trip to Evanston to face Northwestern will happen two days later than expected.
The two schools announced Thursday the game was being postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats program. Those problems have apparently dissipated enough that the teams will play the game Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 5:30 p.m. on BTN.
The delay could benefit and hurt the Badgers. Getting two extra days of rest should be good for Tyler Wahl’s ankle. The veteran forward missed three games — all losses — before returning to action against Penn State last Tuesday. He admitted it wasn’t 100-percent but was improving daily. There is also the injury to Max Klesmit to think about. He was forced to leave the game against the Nittany Lions after suffering a cut to his mouth that required stitches.
On the other hand, the Badgers will now have to play three games in six days — at Northwestern on Monday, at Maryland on Wednesday and then at home against Illinois on Saturday — before getting four days off to prep for a trip to Ohio State.
Wisconsin enters Monday’s game at 12-5 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten action. It has the team sitting in a tie for fourth place but also just a game out of 11th.